Vehicle stolen from Clarinda is recovered in Nodaway River

News

Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says a car stolen from Clarinda over the weekend, was recovered Sunday partially submerged in the Nodaway River a few hundred yards south of the low head dam. The vehicle, a 2003 Chevy Cavalier, was stolen sometime last Friday night or early Saturday morning from in front of a residence in the 200 block of N. 18th Street, in Clarinda. The keys had been left in the ignition.

When the car was found, it was on it’s top in the river. The incident remains under investigation by Clarinda Police, with help from the Iowa State Patrol. Chief Brothers says there is no reason to believe at this time that anyone was injured during the stolen vehicle’s departure from the roadway into the Nodaway River.