Update: Sunday accident victim in Page County suffered “incapacitating injuries”
March 22nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
In an update to our story on Monday, the Page County Sheriff’s Office today (Wednesday), released additional details with regard to a weekend, injury accident. Following completion of an investigation, authorities say 30-year old Alexander Lee Woodruff, of New Market, was driving a 2001 Ford Edge southbound on Highway 71 in Shambaugh, when the vehicle left the road on the east side of the highway, and flipped end-over-end. The accident happened just before 8-a.m., Sunday.
Woodruff was flown by LifeNet helicopter to an Omaha trauma center, for treatment of incapacitating injuries. No citations have been issued at this time.