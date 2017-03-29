Update: NE man injured and arrested following Tue. night incident

News

In an update to our report earlier today, officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office clarified an incident whereby a man was injured, and arrested for Theft in the 2nd degree. Lt. Rob Ambrose said in an e-mail to KJAN News, that at around 11:17-p.m. Tuesday, Pottawattamie County deputies were dispatched to 185th Street in the Honey Creek area for a suspicious person. The reporting party advised that a female showed up at his residence asking to use a phone. When the reporting party called 911, the female became upset and fled the area on foot.

As deputies arrived in the area, a Chrysler PT Cruiser was located with a male subject near the open driver’s door. Deputies turned around to make contact and didn’t initially see the male, who was located laying in the ditch about 30 yards from the car.

The VIN on the vehicle was checked and showed stolen out of Fremont, Nebraska. The male party was identified as 44-year old Steven M. Morlan, of Omaha. Morlan was taken into custody and charged with theft 2nd degree. The female was not located. She has been identified as 43-year old Tekisha R. Skeens, of Council Bluffs, IA. Charges are currently pending against Skeens.

Lt. Ambrose said the Fremont (NE) Police Department was contacted and will be in contact with the vehicle’s owner.