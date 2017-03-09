Update: 8-year old Monticello girl on a trike dies in collision w/a van

News

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say 8-year-old Cassandra M. Rieken, of Monticello, who was riding a tricycle in eastern Iowa was fatally injured in a collision with a minivan. The accident occurred just before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Monticello. The Iowa State Patrol says the child was pedaling eastbound when she was struck at an intersection by the southbound minivan.

Troopers say the Cassandra died later at a hospital. The minivan driver, 27-year old April R. Covel, of Monticello, and a passenger weren’t injured. The accident is being investigated.