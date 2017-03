News

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office reports an Underwood woman was arrested Friday afternoon for Harassment in the 1st degree and Disorderly conduct, following a disturbance between two women at a residence in Underwood. 36-year old Joni Lee Sands was taken into custody at around 4:20-p.m. Two juveniles at the scene were placed into protective custody and then transported to Children’s Square.