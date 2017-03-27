Underwood city workers getting new home

News

UNDERWOOD, Iowa (AP) – City workers are moving into a new home in Underwood. The Daily Nonpareil reports that the new location offers more space to workers and more access for the Pottawattamie County community of about 900 residents.

City clerk/administrator Jill Willard says the new building has been vacant for several years after efforts to attract startup businesses didn’t pan out. Willard says the city owns the building.

Some renovation work began in January. There will be an office for the mayor and a City Council chamber room. The room also can be rented out for social gatherings such as classes and birthday parties.