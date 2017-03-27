Two arrests in Glenwood, Sunday; 3 separate arrests in Mills County

News

The Glenwood Police Department reports two people were arrested on separate charges, Sunday. 38-year old Jacquelyn Pratt, of Glenwood was arrested for possession of Marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension. Her bond was set at $1,600. And 41-year old Renae Gaver, of Glenwood was arrested for driving under suspension. Her bond was set at $300.

And, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests took place Sunday. 26-year old Andrew Michael David Nilsson, of Glenwood, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension.56-year old Scott Monore Miller, of Pacific Junction, was arrested for Reckless Driving. Bond for both men was set at $300. And, 38-year old Ronnie Darnell Stubblefield, of Omaha, was arrested in Mills County, on a Pottawatatamie County warrants for Probation Violation. His bond was set at $2,000.