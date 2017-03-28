TUESDAY, MARCH 28th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: Large, 2 piece, computer desk. $50 or OBO. 712-249-0741.

FOR SALE: We have small, good horse quality grass hay bales for $4 a bale. Baled dry and stored inside. We are located near Hamlin. Call us at 712-268-5560.

FOR SALE: 2001 Ford Ranger XLT, Runs good, has new tires and wheels and new touch screen stereo, 4 wheel drive …off road, with bluetooth and siriusxm $6000 or OBO. 712-249-6622 LEAVE MESSAGE IF NO ANSWER.



FOR SALE: Canon Pixma all in one printer ..can use wireless model MX922….works good.. $50​. 712-249-6622 LEAVE MESSAGE IF NO ANSWER.



FREE: to good home, Female kitty,been spayed and front declawed, prefer no other cats and dogs…..she really needs a home, orange tabby with 4 white paws and white on chest and face. 712-249-6622 LEAVE MESSAGE IF NO ANSWER.

