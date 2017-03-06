Trailer theft reported in rural Pott. County

News

Sheriff’s officials in Pottaawattamie County are investigating the theft of a 2007 H&H tandem axle enclosed trailer and items stored inside the trailer. The incident was reported Friday afternoon, by a woman from rural Honey Creek. The trailer was stolen from a property in the 31,100-block of 170th Street. A dollar amount of the loss was not immediately known.

A pickup truck stuck in the mud resulted in a Nebraska man’s arrest Saturday evening in Pott. County. Authorities say 35-year old James P. Griese, Jr., of Omaha, was arrested at around at around 5-p.m. for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He arrest occurred after a Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a request for assistance by a Pott. County Conservation Officer, who was out with a 2008 Honda Ridgeline, that had become stuck in the mud in the area of 152nd and Liberty Lane. A man he made contact with (later identified as Griese), was allegedly acting “very suspiciously.” Authorities at the scene seized 13.9 grams of marijuana in a blue container and a red glass pipe containing marijuana residue.

The Sheriff’s Office reports also a man from Shelby County was arrested Saturday evening for Driving While Barred and Interference with official acts. 35-year old Joseph Allen Schoemann, of Portsmouth, was arrested at around 5:50-p.m., after he allegedly attempted to elude a deputy while on foot, after a license plate check showed he had a suspended license.

A gas drive-off from the Kum and Go Store in Walnut Friday night, resulted in the arrests of a Council Bluffs man. The Pott. County Sheriff’s Office says an Iowa State Patrol Trooper stopped the 2006 Ford van on an unrelated traffic offense and upon further checking, arrested 30-year old Robert Allen Henry, of Council Bluffs, for Theft in the 5th degree. Henry allegedly pumped nearly $32 in gas which he did not pay for. And, a Council Bluffs man was arrested a little after 1-a.m. Sunday, for OWI/2nd offense, and interference with Officials Acts, after a Deputy responded to the Casey’s Store on Virginia Hills Road, for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. When the deputy arrived, 24-year old Julian Otto Brayman was attempted to drive the 2001 Hyundai Elantra out of the ditch. He was arrested on the charges mentioned and brought to the Pott. County Jail.