Tow truck hits utility pole in Red Oak…knocks out power to some homes

News

An unattended tow truck rolled down a driveway Saturday night struck a power pole and knocked out power to at least two homes. Red Oak Police say the two truck, belong to Southwest Iowa Auto, had been parked in the back yard of a residence in the 700 block of E. Washington Avenue. When the driver started the 1994 Ford F-350 and went back inside a home, the vehicle rolled out of the driveway to the south and hit a MidAmerican Energy utility pole in the alley. The driver then pulled the truck back into the driveway, apparently not noticing any damage.

The following morning it was learned electrical service had been knocked off the side of two separate homes in the same block. Damage to the two truck was estimated at $1,500. The utility pole sustained $100 damage, while damage to the affected residences amounted to about $1,000 altogether. No citations were issued.