TORNADO WATCH in effect until 10-p.m. Monday

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A TORNADO WATCH (#61) FOR ALL BUT THE NORTHWEST CORNER COUNTIES OF IOWA. THIS INCLUDES THE ENTIRE KJAN LISTENING AREA. THE TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10-P.M.

CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AND POSSIBLE TORNADOES IN AND CLOSE TO THE WATCH AREA. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL UP TO THE SIZE OF LIMES, WINDS OF UP TO 70MPH AND A FEW STRONG TORNADOES ARE POSSIBLE. STAY TUNED FOR FURTHER WEATHER UPDATES!