Weather

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED TORNADO WATCH 61 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS: IN IOWA THIS CANCELS 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA…MILLS POTTAWATTAMIE SHELBY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF COUNCIL BLUFFS, GLENWOOD, AND HARLAN.

A TORNADO WATCH CONTINUES UNTIL 10-P.M. FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE KJAN LISTENING AREA, OR UNTIL CANCELLED.