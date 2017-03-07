Tornado Warning for e. central Page County until 6:15-pm

Weather

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

559 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

East central Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 615 PM CST

* At 558 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 5 miles southeast of Clarinda, or 12 miles west of

Bedford, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

east central Page County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.