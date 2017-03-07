Tornado Warning for e. central Page County until 6:15-pm
March 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Tornado Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
559 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Tornado Warning for…
East central Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 615 PM CST
* At 558 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado
was located 5 miles southeast of Clarinda, or 12 miles west of
Bedford, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…Tornado.
SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.
IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without
shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.
Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree
damage is likely.
* This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of
east central Page County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest
floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a
mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter
and protect yourself from flying debris.