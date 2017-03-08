Tornado has united his community, Iowa town’s mayor says

News

SEYMOUR, Iowa (AP) – The mayor of a south-central Iowa town says the tornado that struck there has united his community. The National Weather Service says the EF2 tornado damaged several homes Monday night, destroyed a senior living facility and ravaged the schools buildings in Seymour, a Wayne County town of about 700 people.

School Superintendent Brad Breon told The Des Moines Register on Tuesday that the twister peeled off the school buildings’ roofs and damaged several school buses. Mayor Caleb Housh estimates that about two-thirds of the storm debris already has been cleaned up. He also says the tornado has “brought our community together.”

Elsewhere in Iowa, the weather service says an EF2 tornado damaged 80 homes and injured three people in Muscatine.