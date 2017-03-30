THURSDAY, MARCH 30th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan 7 passenger, good condition inside and out: 712-249-9850.

FREE: to good home, Female kitty,been spayed and front declawed, prefer no other cats and dogs…..she really needs a home, orange tabby with 4 white paws and white on chest and face. 712-249-6622 LEAVE MESSAGE IF NO ANSWER.

FOR SALE: 37″ Visio internet TV, little used, sound works great but it has a video issue that someone may be able to fix. Asking $50 OBO. Brand new Fit Bit Ultra, still in the box, purple, asking $100. Call 712-249-6622.