Trading Post

FOR SALE: 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis LS, 95000 miles leather int, very clean, selling for estate, $3200 Call 712-243-4261.

FOR SALE: Pride go-go ultra scooter, new batteries, will fold for trunk of car, weighs 72lbs, 10 mile range, bought new, selling for estate $600 Call 712-243-4261.