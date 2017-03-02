Three non-injury accidents during last Friday’s snow/ice event

News

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says three, non-injury accidents occurred during last Friday’s snow/ice event. Just before 8-p.m., a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup owned and driven by 45-year old Robert James Bagshaw, of Massena, was eastbound on Tucson Road when the vehicle went out of control on the icy roadway. It crossed into the north ditch and rolled onto its top, sustaining an estimated$5,000 damage.

At around 6:15-p.m. Friday, a 2004 Chevy Express van driven by 29-year old Devon Andrew Bretey, of Atlantic, was northbound on Highway 71 when the vehicle went out of control on the slick roadway, entered the west ditch and came to rest on its side. The damage was estimated at $4,000.

And, at around 2:15-p.m., Friday, a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup owned and driven by 38-year old Troy Niehaus, of Carroll, was northbound on 750th Street when the vehicle went out of control on the icy road. It entered the west ditch and rolling onto its top, sustaining about $10,000 damage.