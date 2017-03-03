Terrific season for Exira-EHK ends in overtime thriller

Sports

The Exira-EHK Spartans saw their terrific season come to an end in overtime of the Class 1A semifinals. Turkey Valley knocked down four free throws in the overtime session to give them a 48-46 win.

The Spartans used tough defense and inside scoring to build a seven point halftime lead but Turkey Valley rallied to take a two point lead by the end of the third. The Spartans were waiting for that one big shot to go down but it never came on an 0-15 three point shooting afternoon. Exira-EHK Head Coach Tom Petersen talked about just needing one to go down.

Sophia Peppers was big again for the Spartans with 21 points and 10 rebounds, including a board and put-back with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 42. After a block by Peppers on the other end the game went to the extra session. Pepper was proud of what her team accomplished this year.

The Spartans were playing in their third straight state tournament and this was the second time during that span that they played in the semifinals. The Spartans season ends with a 24-2 record. Senior Maggie Rasmussen said her team has a lot to be proud of with all the hard work they put in and she’s going to miss it.

The Spartans have a great Senior class and Coach Petersen said it was tough to address the team after the game.

Elli Winter and Kayla Gebel led the Trojans with 13 points each. Turkey Valley will play in a state championship rematch tonight at 6:00pm against Springville.