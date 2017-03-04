Teen involved in southwest Iowa school bus crash ticketed

News

SIDNEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have ticketed a teen driver involved in the crash of a pickup and school bus in southwest Iowa last month, saying the boy was texting when the crash occurred. The Iowa State Patrol tells the Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil that 18-year-old Drew Graham has been ticketed on suspicion of texting while driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities Graham’s truck hit a bus leaving Sidney Junior-Senior High School grounds the morning of Feb. 22, causing minor injuries to the 60-year-old bus driver and two students on the bus. Graham was critically injured and was flown to Creighton University Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. He is expected to recover.