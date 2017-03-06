Svr TStorm warning Montgomery County until 6-p.m.

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

539 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Eastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 600 PM CST

* At 539 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast

of Stanton, or 17 miles west of Corning, moving northeast at 60

mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stanton, Elliott, Grant and Viking Lake State Park.

This includes Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 45 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.