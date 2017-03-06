Svr Tstorm warning Montgomery County until 5:45-p.m.

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

519 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 545 PM CST

* At 518 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest

of Red Oak, or 25 miles southwest of Atlantic, moving northeast at

60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Red Oak, Stanton, Elliott, Grant and Viking Lake State Park.

This includes Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 33 and 51.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.