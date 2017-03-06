Svr T-Storm Warning SE Fremont/SE Montgomery/Page Counties until 6-p.m.
March 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska
529 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…
Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…
Page County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 600 PM CST
* At 528 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shenandoah,
or 22 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Clarinda, Shenandoah, Villisca, Essex, Coin, Braddyville, College
Springs, Shambaugh, Yorktown, Northboro, Blanchard, Hepburn and
Pierce Recreation Area.
This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 19.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.