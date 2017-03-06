Svr T-Storm Warning SE Fremont/SE Montgomery/Page Counties until 6-p.m.

Weather

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

529 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Fremont County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Page County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 600 PM CST

* At 528 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Shenandoah,

or 22 miles north of Tarkio, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Shenandoah, Villisca, Essex, Coin, Braddyville, College

Springs, Shambaugh, Yorktown, Northboro, Blanchard, Hepburn and

Pierce Recreation Area.

This includes Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 19.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.