Svr T-Storm Warning SE Cass/Western Union/Adams & Taylor Counties
March 6th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
553 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017
The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…
Western Union County in south central Iowa…
Adams County in southwestern Iowa…
Western Ringgold County in south central Iowa…
Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…
* Until 645 PM CST.
* At 552 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Lake Icaria to 9 miles south of Corning to
Braddyville, moving east at 55 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.