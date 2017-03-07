Svr T-Storm Warning SE Cass/Western Union/Adams & Taylor Counties

Weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service Des Moines IA

553 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Western Union County in south central Iowa…

Adams County in southwestern Iowa…

Western Ringgold County in south central Iowa…

Taylor County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 645 PM CST.

* At 552 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lake Icaria to 9 miles south of Corning to

Braddyville, moving east at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.