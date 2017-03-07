Svr T-Storm Warning SE Cass/Adair/Guthrie/Western Madison Counties until 6:45-p.m.

Weather

603 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Greene County in west central Iowa…

Western Madison County in south central Iowa…

Southeastern Cass County in southwestern Iowa…

Guthrie County in west central Iowa…

Boone County in central Iowa…

Adair County in southwestern Iowa…

Dallas County in central Iowa…

* Until 645 PM CST.

* At 603 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles southeast of Gowrie to 8 miles northeast of

Lake Icaria, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Boone, Perry, Winterset, Jefferson, Adel, Greenfield, Guthrie

Center, Madrid, Ogden, Stuart, Dallas Center, Earlham, Panora, De

Soto, Woodward, Van Meter, Lake Panorama, Boone Speedway, Redfield

and Grand Junction.

This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 74 and 114.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly

from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the

basement or small central room in a sturdy structure.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.