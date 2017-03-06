SVR T-Storm Warning Cancelled for SE Fremont County

Weather

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southwestern Iowa.

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY AND PAGE COUNTIES…

At 542 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Clarinda, or 22 miles northwest of Bedford, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Clarinda, Villisca, Coin, Braddyville, College Springs, Shambaugh,

Yorktown, Northboro, Blanchard and Hepburn.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for southwestern

Iowa.