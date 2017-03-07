Survey of Iowa law enforcement agencies finds over 4,200 untested rape kits

News

An audit ordered by the legislature last year has revealed 4,265 untested sexual assault evidence kits are stored in police departments and sheriff’s offices across Iowa. The yearlong survey of all of the state’s law enforcement agencies was conducted by the Iowa Attorney General’s office, according to Iowa A-G Tom Miller.

The initiative in Iowa, funded by a $3 million U-S Department of Justice grant, is part of a nationwide effort to address a backlog of untested kits. Miller says the “rape” kits have gone untested for several reasons – with the top responses being the victim did not wish to file charges or police doubted the truthfulness of the accusation.

(Radio Iowa)