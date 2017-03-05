Sun glare blamed for accident in Red Oak Saturday evening

News

An accident in Red Oak Saturday evening was blamed on sun glare and following too closely. 35-year old Bobbie Jo Bruce, of Red Oak, told Police the sun was in her eyes and she didn’t realize how close her 1995 Dodge Stratus was to a vehicle in front of her, before rear-ending the other vehicle at around 5:40-p.m., Saturday.

The accident happened as a 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup driven by 68-year old Walter Williams, of Glenwood, was slowing down before crossing the intersection at 3rd and Elm Streets in Red Oak. No injuries were reported. Damage from the collision amounted to $3,300. There were no citations issued.