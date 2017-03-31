Stuart man arrested on Sex Abuse charges

News

Officials with the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office report the arrest today (Friday), of a Stuart man on sex abuse charges. 36-year old Justin Hillock was taken into custody based on trial information, charging him with two counts of Sexual Abuse in the 3rd degree, and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child.The identity of the alleged victim is being withheld according to Iowa law.

The Sexual Abuse charges are Class C felonies, punishable if convicted by up to 10-years in prison, while the Indecent Contact charges are Aggravated Misdemeanor’s, punishable by up to two-years in prison.

Hillock is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge April 17th, at 9-a.m. The charges are merely accusations, and the man is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.