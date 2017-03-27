Stuart man arrested on drug charges

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater reports a Stuart man was arrested on drug charges March 19th, following a traffic stop near 130th and Highway 25. An Iowa State Patrol Trooper who conducted the stop conducted a probably cause search the vehicle after detecting marijuana upon approach of the driver’s side door. During the search, marijuana, prescription pills (Adderall) and THC wax were located. The driver, 19-year old Dakota Nicholas Runde, of Stuart, admitted he was selling marijuana he had purchased from a subject in Des Moines. Runde was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver/marijuana (42.5 grams), Prohibited Act, Unlawful Possession of Prescription drugs, and a drug tax stamp violation. He was later released from the Adair County Jail on $5,000 bond.

The Sheriff said also, 20-year old Jesse Andrew Queener, of Stuart, was arrested March 20th for Carrying Weapons (A loaded handgun) and a felony Possession with the Intent to Deliver/marijuana, charge. Queener was being held in the Adair County Jail on $5,000 bond.

And, 39-year old John Michael Burgoyne, of Greenfield, was arrested March 19th, on an Adair County warrant for Theft in the 4th Degree. He was later released on $1,000 bond.

The Sheriff noted also, the following persons were cited and released for various offenses: 62-year old James Jeffrey Reese, of Bridgewater, for Trespass and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree and a separate charge of Driving Under Suspension; 27-year old Matthew Ryan Johnson, of Fontanelle, was cited for Trespass and Criminal Mischief in the 5th Degree.

42-year old Robert Wayne Long, of Orient, was cited for Obstruction of Emergency Communications and Domestic Abuse Assault. And, 29-year old Ashley Mae Fees, of Orient, was cited for Domestic Abuse Assault. Fees and Long were released on their Own Recognizance.