Statewide Tornado Drill in Iowa (Schedule of events for 3/29/17)

After coordinating with NWS offices serving Iowa, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) and Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management (IHSEM), officials with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Des Moines said Tuesday evening, that the tornado drill is a “go” for Wednesday, March 29th. It will be cloudy across the state and there will be rain showers. There is no threat for severe weather. No lightning is expected with minimal atmospheric instability. Conditions are expected to be similar across portions of Iowa both on Thursday and Friday.

The NWS will message through social media, NWSChat, NWS webpages and NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio prior to the test on Wednesday and during the test Wednesday that there is no threat for severe weather and a drill will occur between 10-11 AM.

Below is the timeline of the drill scheduled for Wednesday March 29, 2017: