Standoff in northwest Iowa following apparent car burglary

News

Police officers from five towns and deputies from two county sheriff’s offices were involved in a three-hour standoff early this (Monday) morning in the northwest Iowa town of Ireton. The incident began as a car burglary, but soon escalated after the victims were looking around their vehicles and were confronted by a man who allegedly made threats with a shotgun. Within minutes, the Ireton home was surrounded by police.

Three people were arrested; a 32-year-old Ireton man, a 25-year- old man from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a 16-year-old boy from Ireton. The juvenile is charged with burglary and theft, while the two men were arrested for possession of drugs and aggravated assault.

Hawarden Police News Release:

In the early morning hours of Monday, Hawarden Police Department responded to a confrontation in Ireton after a neighbor found two of their vehicles were broken into. Officers were called to 602 East Street in Ireton after the complainant discovered two of their vehicles had been broken into. As the victim was looking around their vehicles, one of the occupants came out of the residence of 602 East Street and confronted the victims. During the confrontation what looked to be a shotgun was displayed and a threat was made to shoot the victims of the car burglary. Officers responded to the scene within minutes.

Due to the nature of the call and a firearm being displayed, officers from the Hawarden Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, and Orange City Police Department secured the perimeter of the residence and called for assistance from the Plymouth County/Sioux County and Le Mars Special Response Team.

After approximately three hours, the standoff ended peacefully with the three residents inside the house being taken into custody. Arrested were 32 year old Vincent Gabriel Perez-Martinez of Ireton. Perez-Martinez was charged with possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. 25 year old David Anthony Burton of Sioux Falls was charged with aggravated assault. A 16-year old male from Ireton was charged with two counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of theft in the third degree. Perez-Martinez and Burton are both in custody at the Sioux County Jail. The 16 year-old male is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Cherokee. Hawarden Police Department was assisted by the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Le Mars Police Department, Rock Valley Police Department, Sioux Center Police Department, Orange City Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, and the Ireton Ambulance and Rescue. The Plymouth/Sioux County Special Response Team is made up of officers of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office and the Le Mars Police Department.

(Radio Iowa)