St. Louis Cardinals trim roster to 44

The St. Louis Cardinals announced three transactions following Monday night’s 12-6 win over the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach. Outfielder Todd Cunningham and catcher Gabriel Lino were re-assigned to minor league camp while infielder Breyvic Valera was optioned to Memphis (AAA). The transactions reduce the number of players in the team’s Major League camp to 44, including 12 non-roster invitees.

Sunday afternoon, the Cards optioned outfielder Anthony Garcia and right-handed pitcher Rowan Wick to the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) roster and re-assigned right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas and left-handed pitcher Zach Phillips to their minor league camp.