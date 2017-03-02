St. Louis Cardinals agree to terms with 21 players
March 2nd, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The St. Louis Cardinals said today (Thursday), they have agreed to terms with all 21 of the previously unsigned pre-arbitration players on their 40-man roster.
The list of players includes catcher Carson Kelly; infielders Eliezer Alvarez, Greg Garcia, Edmundo Sosa, Breyvic Valera; outfielders Anthony Garcia, Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, Magneuris Sierra; pitchers Matt Bowman, John Gant, Marco Gonzales, Tyler Lyons, Mike Mayers, Alex Reyes, Miguel Socolovich, Sam Tuivailala, Luke Weaver and Rowan Wick.