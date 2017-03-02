St. Louis Cardinals agree to terms with 21 players

Sports

The St. Louis Cardinals said today (Thursday), they have agreed to terms with all 21 of the previously unsigned pre-arbitration players on their 40-man roster.

The list of players includes catcher Carson Kelly; infielders Eliezer Alvarez, Greg Garcia, Edmundo Sosa, Breyvic Valera; outfielders Anthony Garcia, Randal Grichuk, Jose Martinez, Tommy Pham, Stephen Piscotty, Magneuris Sierra; pitchers Matt Bowman, John Gant, Marco Gonzales, Tyler Lyons, Mike Mayers, Alex Reyes, Miguel Socolovich, Sam Tuivailala, Luke Weaver and Rowan Wick.