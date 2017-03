Weather

Audubon-Guthrie-Dallas-Polk-Cass-Adair-Madison Counties….

…Snow Band Moving through Central IA this AM…

A band of light to moderate snow will move through west central to central Iowa through 1130 am. Brief slick spots on roads will be possible, with some light snow accumulations possible especially in grassy areas. Visibilities may drop to less than a mile at times in the moderate to brief heavy snow.