Southwestern CC Men’s hoops wins NJCAA D-II title

Sports

(Story from njcaa.org)

DANVILLE, Ill. (March 25, 2017) – In the 2017 NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship, Southwestern (Iowa) took down Louisburg (N.C.) 77-53 for the first national title the program’s history.

Southwestern led 31-25 at intermission. Tournament MVP Brodric Thomas and Jamil Maddred each tallied 11 second half points as the Spartans outscored the Hurricanes 46-28 to capture the championship 77-53.