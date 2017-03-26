Southwestern CC Men’s hoops wins NJCAA D-II title
March 26th, 2017 by Chris Parks
(Story from njcaa.org)
DANVILLE, Ill. (March 25, 2017) – In the 2017 NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship, Southwestern (Iowa) took down Louisburg (N.C.) 77-53 for the first national title the program’s history.
Southwestern led 31-25 at intermission. Tournament MVP Brodric Thomas and Jamil Maddred each tallied 11 second half points as the Spartans outscored the Hurricanes 46-28 to capture the championship 77-53.
- Thomas finished with a game-high 18 points.
- Southwestern finishes its championship season 36-1.
- Louisburg drops to 30-5 to close out its season.
- Southwestern averaged 84 points in the tournament, resulting in a winning margin of 15.75 points per contest.
- Southwestern 6-1 all-time in tournament.
- South Suburban (Ill.) and Richard Bland (VA) finished the tournament third and fourth, respectively.