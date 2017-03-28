Southern Iowa teacher charged with student sex exploitation

News

BUSSEY, Iowa (AP) – A southern Iowa teacher has been accused of having a sexual relationship with a student. Knoxville radio station KNIA reports 61-year-old Alan Stewart, of Oskaloosa, is charged with sexual exploitation by a school employee. Online jail records say Stewart remained in Marion County custody Tuesday.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Stewart had sexual contact with a student during 2015. Stewart is listed as an industrial arts and physical education teacher at the Twin Cedars Community School District high school in Bussey. The district says Stewart has been placed on administrative leave.