Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/9/17

Weather

Today: P/Cloudy to Cloudy. High near 50. NE @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low 22. N @ 15-25.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy. High 34. N @ 15-25.

Tomorrow night: Snow developing mainly after midnight. Low 18.

Saturday: Cloudy w/a 50% chance of snow in the morning. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy w/a 40% chance of snow or mixed precip. in the afternoon. High 33.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 55. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 29. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 59 and the low was 27. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 76 in 1986. The Record Low was -10 in 1912.