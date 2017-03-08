Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/8/17

Weather

Today: P/Cloudy. High near 58. SW @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 30. W @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cloudy. High 53. N @ 10-20.

Friday: Cloudy. High 34.

Saturday: Cldy w/an 80% chance of snow. High near 30.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 56. Our Low this morning was 27. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 68 and the low was 30. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 76 in 1986. The Record Low was -12 in 1982.