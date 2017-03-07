Skyscan Forecast & weather data for Atlantic, 3/7/17 (Record High set yesterday!)

Weather

Today: ** Red Flag Warning in effect from 11-a.m. until 6-p.m. .**

P/Cloudy. High near 54. W @ 15-30 w/gusts to near 45 this afternoon.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 30. W @ 5.

Tomorrow: P/Cloudy. High 56. SW @ 10-15.

Thursday: P/Cldy. High 52.

Friday: Mo. Cldy. High 38.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 76, which broke the previous record High of 74 set in 2000. Our Low this morning (as of 5:15-a.m.) was 36. We received .18” of an inch of rain yesterday, along with some pea size hail and strong winds. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 75 and the low was 56. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 78 in 2000. The Record Low was -11 in 1982.