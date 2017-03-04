Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/4/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Sunny. High 64. E/SE @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 43. S/SE @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy w/a 20% chance of showers. High 62. S/SW @ 15-30.

Sunday night: Cldy w/a 30% chance of showers. Low near 51.

Monday: Mo. Cldy w/a 40% chance of showers. High around 69.

Tuesday: Mo. Sunny. High 54.

Wednesday: Mo. Sunny. High 52.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 46. Our Low this morning was 19. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 53 and the low was 23. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 78 in 1921. The Record Low was -17 in 1978.