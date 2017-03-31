Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/31/17

Weather

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. High 50. N @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low 37. NE @ 5.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cldy w/30% chance light rain in the afternoon. High 55. E @ 10-15.

Sunday: Mo. Cloudy w/a 70% chance of light rain. High 52.

Monday: Mo. Cldy w/a slight chance of rain. High 57.

Thursday’s in Atlantic was 44. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 39. We received a Trace of rainfall in Atlantic from 7-a.m. Thursday through 5-a.m. today in the form of mist and drizzle. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 53 and the low was 34. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 87 in 2012. The Record Low was 12 in 1924.