Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/28/17

Weather

Today: Areas of fog this morning; P/Cldy to Cldy. High 55. E @ 5-10.

Tonight: Mo. Cldy w/light rain late. Low 41. SE @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Rain. High 49. E @ 15-25.

Thursday: Mo. Cldy w/light rain ending. High 51.

Friday: P/Cldy to Cloudy. High 55.

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 54. Our Low this morning, was 41. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 65 and the low was 21. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 84 in 1910 & 1986. The Record Low was 11 in 1898.