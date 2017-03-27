Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/27/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/areas of fog, light rain or drizzle this morning; P/Cldy to Cldy this afternoon. High 51. NE @ 10.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 35. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: Area of fog in the morning; P/Cldy to Cldy. High 56. E @ 10.

Wednesday: Showers or thunderstorms. High around 50.

Thursday: Mo. Cloudy w/morning showers/tstrms. High 48.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 48. Our Low was 39. Rainfall over the weekend amounted to 1.06”. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 49 and the low was 21. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 85 in 1895. The Record Low was 6 in 1894.