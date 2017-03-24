Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/24/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/showers or thunderstorms. High 68. SE-N @ 10-15.

Tonight: Shwrs & tstrms. Low 43. NE @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: Mo.Cldy w/Shwrs & tstrms. High 52. N @ 10-20.

Sunday: Mo. Cldy. High 58.

Monday: Mo. Cloudy w/a chance of showers. High 58.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 74. Our 24-hour Low: (at 7-a.m. today will be) 44. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 44 and the low was 18. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 83 in 1967. The Record Low was -2 in 1974.