Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/23/17

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy w/scattered afternoon showers & thundershowers. High 60. SE @ 10-20.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. Low 54. SE @ 10-20.

Tomorrow: Mo.Cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. High 68. SE @ 10-20.

Saturday: Mo. Cldy w/some lingering showers. High 58.

Sunday: Mo. Cloudy. High 58.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 50. Our Low was 30. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 50 and the low was 29. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 86 in 1910. The Record Low was 4 in 1974.