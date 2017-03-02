Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/2/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy. High 40. S winds becoming northerly @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 18.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 46. SE @ 10-20.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 65.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High near 70.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 41. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.) was 20. We received a Trace of precipitation in Atlantic Wednesday, in the form of mid-morning snow showers or flurries that quickly melted. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 47 and the low was 27. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 76 in 1992. The Record Low was -12 in 2014.