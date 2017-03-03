Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/2/17

Weather

Today: Partly Cloudy to cloudy. High 46. SE @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 26. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 65. SW @ 15-25.

Sunday: P/Cldy. High near 70.

Monday: Mo. Cldy w/a chance of showers. High around 65.

Thursday’s High in Atlantic was 42. Our Low this morning (as of 5:30-a.m.) was 16. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 42 and the low was 26. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 79 in 1983. The Record Low was -11 in 2014.