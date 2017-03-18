Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/18/17

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy. High 52. NW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 32. NE winds becoming SE @ 10-15.

Tomorrow: Mo.Cldy w/a 20% chance of showers. High 57. SE @ 10-20.

Sunday Night: Mo. Cldy w/a 40% chance of showers. Low 44.

Monday: P/Cldy. High 58.

Tuesday: P/Sunny w/isolated showers. High 49.

Wednesday: Mo. Cldy. High 43.

Friday’s High in Atlantic was 67. Our Low this morning (As of 5-a.m.) was 32. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 45 and the low was 26. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 81 in 2012. The Record Low was -1 in 1893.