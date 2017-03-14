Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/14/17

Weather

Today: P/Cloudy to cloudy w/flurries possible. High 29. NE @ 10.

Tonight: Cloudy to P/Cldy. Low 10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy to Cloudy. High 35. SE @ 10.

Thursday: P/Cldy to Cloudy. High 47.

Friday: P/Cldy to Cldy. High 57

Monday’s High in Atlantic was 25. Our Low this morning (as of 5:30-a.m.) was 11. We received .1” of snowfall after 7-a.m. Monday (storm total .5”), which melted into .01” liquid precipitation. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 74 and the low was 45. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 78 in 2012. The Record Low was -12 in 1975.