Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 3/13/17

Weather

Today: Cloudy w/light snow. (<1”). High 32. N/NE @ 15-25.

Tonight: Cloudy to P/Cldy. Low 17. N @ 10.

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy w/a chance of flurries. High 29. N @ 10.

Wednesday: Mo. Cloudy. High 33.

Thursday: P/Cloudy. High 47.

Sunday’s High in Atlantic was 38. Our Low this morning was 24. As of 6-a.m. today, we had received a total of .3″ of snow/ice at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, our High in Atlantic was 64 and the low was 49. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 79 in 2012. The Record Low was -11 in 1948 & 1975.